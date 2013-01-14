Windows Phone Error Message Tells Users To Insert CD And 'Restart Your Computer'

The Next Web’s Emil Protalinski found a very funny thing: a Windows Phone error that tells users to “insert your Windows installation disc and restart your computer.”



It looks like a prank, of course.

But after doing lots of digging and finding a few screenshots of the error online, Protalinski has decided the error message is real.

The catch is, he says it is something a normal users would never see, because its buried in the Windows Phone kernel.

Still funny.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: The Next Web

