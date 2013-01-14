Windows Phone Error Message Tells Users To Insert CD And 'Restart Your Computer'

The Next Web’s Emil Protalinski found a very funny thing: a Windows Phone error that tells users to “insert your Windows installation disc and restart your computer.”
It looks like a prank, of course.
But after doing lots of digging and finding a few screenshots of the error online, Protalinski has decided the error message is real.
The catch is, he says it is something a normal users would never see, because its buried in the Windows Phone kernel.
Still funny.
Here’s what it looks like:
Photo: The Next Web
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.