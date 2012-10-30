Take A Tour Of Microsoft's New Mobile Operating System, Windows Phone 8

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Microsoft took the wraps off Windows Phone 8, the new operating system that’ll power devices like Nokia’s Lumia 920 and HTC’s Windows Phone 8x.We have a full review of Windows Phone 8 right here.
Below, you’ll find a screenshot walkthrough of all the important new features.
Welcome to the new home screen. These Live Tiles display real time information for each of your apps. Windows Phone 8 now lets you customise your home screen by adjusting the size of your Live Tiles. Let's take a closer look...
We extended the People app to take up the entire width of the screen. But what if we want to change it? Tap and hold the tile for more options...
See? The tile shrinks. You can shrink it down even more if you want. This gives you a wide range of options to customise your home screen how you see fit.
Xbox Music, a streaming music service, is also part of Windows Phone 8. Your songs sync with your phone, Xbox, and Windows 8 PC/tablet. It costs $9.99 per month for the full service.
You can also control your Xbox using the SmartGlass app. It shows you games and videos you've recently played or viewed on Xbox too.
Microsoft's app store is still missing a lot of big-name titles though. Developers still haven't adopted Windows Phone as a top-tier mobile OS, so you're not always going to find the latest and greatest apps here.
Internet Explorer crunches web pages down to a manageable size so you don't kill your mobile data plan.
The People app collects information from Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook and puts all your contacts' updates in one place.
The new Wallet app can store your credit cards so you can make mobile payments. Unfortunately, this feature won't be available in the U.S. until early next year.
Other apps can tie into Wallet so you can store gift cards, coupons, and boarding passes. It's very similar to Passbook on the iPhone.
A new app called Local Scout will help you track down things to do near you. It can also use recommendations from your friends to help you find stuff you'd likely be interested in.
Windows Phone 8 ships with Microsoft Office. You can access all your documents using SkyDrive, which is Microsoft's answer to Dropbox.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.