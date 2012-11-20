Customers Are Complaining That Microsoft's New Windows Phones Keep Randomly Rebooting

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Customers using Windows Phone 8, the new mobile operating system from Microsoft, are reporting problems where devices randomly reboot and fail to fetch new email.The bugs have been reported in Microsoft’s forums, The Verge, and several other blogs.



ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley reached out to Microsoft about the issue and the company said it’s investigating the complaints.

Windows Phone 8 runs on several different phone models, but it appears the bugs aren’t tied to one specific device or carrier. That means it’s likely an issue with the operating system, not hardware.

For what it’s worth, we’ve been testing two new Windows Phone 8 devices, Nokia’s Lumia 920 and HTC’s Windows Phone 8x, over the last few weeks and haven’t experienced the reboot problem. Email works fine too.

