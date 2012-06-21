Here's A Small Tweak That Is Going To Make Your Windows Phone 8 Experience Better

Microsoft is updating user interface for Windows Phone 8, an update to its Windows Phone software, with the addition of “live tiles.”



The standard-issue big blocks of colour now basically operate as data feeds, showing photos, text updates and other types of content directly to the home page.

If you have an ESPN app, you’ll get sports scores. If you set a friend as a live tile, you’ll get updates from Facebook and new photos.

You’ll be able to change the size of those tiles and highly customise your landing page.

The Windows Phone interface has traditionally just been a big array of coloured blocks that launch applications. Now those big blocks will feed you a lot of information, in addition to launching the application when tapping them.

While a small tweak, this seems like a big change to start screens on smartphones. They traditionally been a large array of applications — like with earlier versions of Windows Phone and the iPhone.

