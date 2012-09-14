Here's How iOS 6 Stacks Up Against Windows Phone 8

Photo: Screenshot
The new and improved version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 6, is coming out on September 19.Microsoft also has Windows Phone 8 up its sleeve, due out sometime before the end of the year.
Can WP8 stand up to iOS 6? Here’s how the features stack up.
Both Windows Phone 8 and iOS 6 have learned some new tricks in the photography arena.
Microsoft has introduced 'Lenses,' which function as camera plugins. This is how you'll replicate cool Instagram-filtered photographs.
And Apple finally took the lid off its long-rumoured panoramic camera capability, which lets users snap multiple photos and string them together into one seamless shot.
NFC, or near-field communication, is a wireless technology used for payments and short-range data transmission.
WP8 offers NFC support, but this isn't the case in iOS 6. Instead, Apple wants customers to use Passbook, software built into the iPhone that lets users store tickets, gift cards, boarding passes, and the like. Passbook doesn't need NFC--it just uses the Internet and GPS.
Both operating systems offer background multitasking enabling you to run multiple apps at the same time. You can listen to music while taking a picture, for example.
Both systems support cloud services with essentially identical features. iOS 6 integrates with Apple's iCloud and Windows Phone 8 with Microsoft's SkyDrive.
The iTunes App Store blows away the Windows Phone Marketplace in terms of app selection. Because the iPhone is such a dominant platform, developers are more inclined to create for it.
Apple is ditching Google Maps for its own mapping product (a move we're really not happy with), but the new mapping app will feature turn-by-turn navigation, which previously required the purchase of an often expensive app.
WP8 comes pre-loaded with turn-by-turn navigation from Nokia. Throw out your GPS unit!
iOS never has (and very likely never will) support expanding storage capabilities via SD cards. This is not the case with Windows Phone 8, which offers you the flexibility to store additional content on memory cards if you carry around a lot of data.
Windows Phone 8 lacks any sort of voice-activated assistant feature.
Apple's Siri is still there from iOS 5, taking dictation, sending text messages, setting reminders, and the like.
