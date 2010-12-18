Windows Phone 7 Tiny So Far, According To Web Stats

Windows Phone 7 is off to a slow start, it seems.



Microsoft refuses to release sales data on its slick new operating system, so we have to read the tea leaves elsewhere to get an idea about what’s happening.

Ad network Chitika released this chart showing Windows Phone 7 is barely registering in comparison to the iPhone and Android.

Chitika tracked 31.5 million ad impressions delivered across the web. That is a rather small sample, so we can’t take this as gospel. But, it seems to be directionally accurate.

Microsoft has always said it was in the smartphone war for the long haul, so we’re not going to rush to judgment right away, but if things haven’t improved in 3 months, then it has a real problem.

