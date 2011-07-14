This Guy Just Scored A Bunch Of Job Offers From Microsoft Thanks To His Windows Phone 7 Resume

Photo: Screenshot

Sahas Katta’s name is probably being whispered at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.When he built his online resume, he modelled it after the Windows Phone 7 interface. We thought it was so cool, we wrote about it yesterday.



Our post (and several others) helped generate some buzz for Katta. He had 30,000 visitors to his site on Monday and Tuesday alone, and it caused quite a stir.

We reached out to him for an update, and here’s what he had to say:

“I think I collected the email addresses of at least a hundred Microsoft Managers. Some said they were from Germany, France, etc. It feels as though they were testing the contact form to see if it actually works.

“I also got a call at about 12:30 AM PST from a Microsoft recruiter in India. She was quite persistent on relocating me overseas for a position as a Lead UX Manager to work with designers, researchers, engineers, and program/product managers. I declined the offer as I do not plan to leave the San Francisco Bay area, which is still the centre of the tech world.

“A lot of people are asking to buy the site design as well so they can use it for their own portfolio. I might just open source it at some point when I have time.”

Pretty cool. We’ll be keeping up with Katta to see if anything comes of these developments.

