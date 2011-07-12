Look At This Beautiful Resume modelled After Windows Phone 7

Photo: Screenshot
Sahas Katta’s resume identifies him as an “aspiring tech evangelist” (watch out, Scoble), but he might soon have a business designing web resumes.His beautiful portfolio site, SahasKata.com, shows off his work in the style of the Windows Phone 7 interface.
You have access to his resume, social networking info, and even a feature that we assume is a way to call him (we didn’t test it, we’re not too good on the phone).
Have a look at what the guy can do, then hire him.
