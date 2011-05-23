BALLMER: We're Adding 500 New Features To Windows Phones This Fall

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

In a speech he gave in Japan today, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer hinted at some of the surprises to come at Microsoft’s big mobile event in New York tomorrow.We’ll be there to report on all the details.



He alluded to the next release of Windows Phone 7, 7.5 “Mango,” which will feature “over 500 new features” and support from new hardware makers.

Mango will also push for global features, namely a greater presence in Japan, Ballmer noted.

Ballmer also said that he hopes developers will provide new and fun integrated applications that utilise “live tiles,” the widget-like tiles on a Windows Phone 7 home screen.

(Engadget via WMPowerUser)

