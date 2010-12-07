Windows Phone 7 Updates Already Trickling Out

Photo: Samsung.com

Windows Phone 7 launched less than a month ago and Microsoft is already updating it with features missing at launch, like copy and paste.At least two developers have reported receiving an update when they connected their pre-release developer phone, the Samsung Taylor, to the Zune software client on their PCs. The update adds copy and paste: users can tap a word, expand the selection via a pair of arrows, then use a pair of icons similar to the copy and paste icons in Office 2010.



Microsoft got slammed at launch for missing a bunch of features that are found in other phones, like multitasking and a lack of “long tail” apps. This minor update has only shown up for developers and adds just a single feature, but it suggests that rumours of a major update for consumers in January could be true. It also suggests that Microsoft knows it’s got to fix these problems quickly for Phone 7 to be competitive.

Sources have said that sales numbers are not being freely shared inside the company, even among teams who are working on initiatives related to the phone. That suggests nothing to brag about.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.