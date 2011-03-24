Windows Phone 7 Finally Catches Up To iPhone And Android With Copy And Paste

Windows Phone 7 devices are finally getting copy and paste, a feature Android and iPhone owners have been enjoying for years.



Copy and paste will be part of Windows Phone 7’s first update, which Microsoft is calling “NoDo.”

PC World says the update will begin rolling out to phones over the air today. You’ll receive a notification on your phone when the update is ready.

For newer Windows Phone 7 devices, NoDo and copy and paste will be included.

