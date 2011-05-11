Verizon Will Get Its First Windows Phone On May 12

Photo: PocketNow
Windows Phone 7 could be coming to Verizon as soon as May 12, WinRumors reports.Verizon is expected to announce it’s selling the HTC 7 Trophy for $200 with a two-year contract.
This has been a long time coming, since Microsoft promised Windows Phones for CDMA carriers (like Verizon and Sprint) when the device was first announced in September.
Don’t Miss: Everything new coming to WP7’s “Mango” update
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.