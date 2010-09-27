First Windows Phone 7 Ads Tell You To Stop Using Your Phone So Much

Here are the first two ads for Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 operating system. We think they’re pretty clever, but we’re not sure if the message is right.



The ads assure people they can use a Windows Phone quickly, easily, then return to their lives. This is the exact opposite of Apple, which encourages people to bury their faces in iPhones, using every app out there.

Is this the best angle to pitch the phone? Wouldn’t you rather use a phone you’re hooked on, and can’t stop using? Or are people wishing they could get away from their phones and back to real life? Let us know in the comments.

