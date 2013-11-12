Windows Turns 30 Today. Watch Young Steve Ballmer Hawk It Like A Used Car Salesman

The year was 1983. Ronald Regan was president. The Police (“Every Breath You Take”) and Michael Jackson (“Beat It”), dominated the charts. Movies like “War Games” (Matthew Broderick) and “Risky Business “(Tom Cruise) hit theatres.

And on November 10, 1983, 30-years-ago Sunday, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates announced Windows 1.0. It didn’t officially launch until 1985 though.

To celebrate we dug up this hilarious ancient video of Steve Ballmer hawking Windows 1.0 for the incredible price of $US99.

Just for kicks, we also found this video of a young bill Bill Gates introduced Windows 3.1, which was announced nearly 10 years later, in March 1992.

