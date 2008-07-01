Windows Fans: It's Your Last Chance To Avoid Vista (MSFT)

Love Windows but can’t stand Vista? Today is the last day that Microsoft (MSFT) is shipping Windows XP to most computer makers and retailers. After inventory of XP machines runs out, it’s all Vista, until the next version of Windows ships.



Can’t live without XP? Can’t stand Vista? You can downgrade to XP, assuming you own a pricey Vista Business or Vista Ultimate licence — and can procure a downgrade disc from the company that sold your PC.

Bought a cheaper Vista licence and still demand XP? You’ll need to erase your computer’s hard drive. And you’ll still need a XP disc — which are still available at some stores. In an informal survey this morning, we called five Best Buy (BBY) and five Circuit City (CC) stores across the country. Of the 10 stores, seven had XP discs in stock — but two of those said they only had two copies left. So if you’re lucky, you can still pick it up.

