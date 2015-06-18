Windows boss Terry Myerson has quickly become the most powerful guy at Microsoft under Satya Nadella

Microsoft Terry Myerson

With Microsoft’s fiscal year ending, it’s no surprise that CEO Satya Nadella announced sweeping changes to his executive management.

All of Nadella’s top lieutenants have risen in power:

Windows boss Terry Myerson

Cloud boss Scott Guthrie

Applications boss Qi Lu.

And four high-ranking executives, holdouts from former CEO Steve Ballmer’s administration, are out:

Former Nokia CEO Stephen Elop , who returned to Microsoft when former CEO Ballmer led the acquisition of Nokia; he had previously worked for Microsoft, leading its massive Office business.

A big surprise: the guy who ran Microsoft’s answer to Salesforce is gone

Microsoft Kirill Tatarinov, who ran Microsoft Dynamics

Tatarinov is the biggest surprise.

Dynamics is Microsoft’s answer to Salesforce, the fast-growing cloud company that provides online services for sales people, marketers, data analytics, and other functions. Under Tatarinov, Dynamics grew into a nearly $US2 billion business.

But Salesforce has been kicking the pants off of Dynamics in recent years. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says he’s on a fast track to $US10 billion in revenue up from a promised $US6 billion this year.

Microsoft was reportedly in talks to buy Salesforce, a deal that fizzled when the two couldn’t agree on price. Nadella was willing to pay $US55 billion and bring Benioff on as a top exec, but, apparently, Benioff kept raising the price, at one point asking $US70 billion.

Even with failed merger talks, those two companies have become very chummy. So there are questions about the future of Dynamics. Will Nadella double-down and compete with Salesforce again, or back-off and grow the partnership?

Nadella solidifying his control

For the most part, these changes spell Nadella’s rising confidence and power within Microsoft, with Ballmer no longer on the board, and a close friendship with Bill Gates and board chairman John Thompson.

Meanwhile, all three of Nadella’s chosen lieutenants have been given more responsibility.

Qi Lu gained the least. He runs application development and has gained responsibility for the Education apps unit. Lu is charged with coming up with the amazing new “productivity” tools that form the basis of Nadella’s strategy.

Wikipedia Microsoft’s EVP of cloud computing, Scott Guthrie

Scott Guthrie was a surprise winner. Guthrie is the man who took over Nadella’s old job of running the cloud computing and developer tools, and he’s well liked among Microsoft’s very important app developer community. (He always wears a red shirt, the source of many meme in that world) He was handed the engineering of Dynamics.

If Microsoft tries to restart talks to buy Salesforce, Guthrie will be in the middle.

However, one man’s growth in power has been astronomical: Terry Myerson.

Myerson is now leading a massive new team, the Windows and Devices Group (WDG), meaning he’s responsible for the new Windows operating system, and the Microsoft built devices it will run on.

A former Microsoft employee tells us that the scuttlebutt around the company is: “Terry is probably next in line for CEO.”

Business Insider Microsoft execs Terry Myerson and Qi Lu

As tech reporter Shane Dingman aptly tweeted, “Terry Myerson is now in charge of everything the public thinks about when they think Microsoft.”

As we previously reported, early in Nadella’s reign there was a power struggle of sorts going on between Lu and Myerson over who would control Bing and MSN. Lu is known as a diplomatic guy to work for — a peacemaker. Myerson is brash and forceful. Myerson won the battle.

Myerson is radically changing Windows, turning Windows 10 into a “service” which will automatically be updated and improved. Windows is also now a single operating system that runs across many devices, built by Microsoft or not. That should make Windows developer’s happy.

While Myerson’s profile is on the rise, so is his risk. Should Windows 10 be another failure for the OS, or should Nokia devices tank, the blame will be easy to place.

All signs so far, however, indicate that Windows 10 will be a hit and Myerson’s star will continue to shine.

