Microsoft Is Working On A Secret New PC Operating System Update Called Windows Blue

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer

Photo: Flickr/Masaru Kamikura

Microsoft is at work on the next-generation build of its operating system, codenamed Windows Blue, reports The Verge.The key takeaway here is that Microsoft is borrowing from the Apple playbook, working to standardize the way that Windows on your desktop interacts with Windows Phone.



Microsoft will also start offering annual software updates for Windows Blue, just like Apple started doing for its Mac operating system.

Microsoft will offer Windows Blue at a low price (or potentially no price) to ensure that everyone upgrades.

Head to The Verge for more details >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.