Windows Mobile Apps Market Now Open To Developers

Microsoft (MSFT) yesterday opened its Windows Marketplace for Mobile to developers.



In an announcement on its Web site, the company said that registered developers could now upload their applications, games, or widgets onto the Windows Marketplace platform. The apps will be certified on a first come, first served basis.

The announcement maintains Microsoft’s “Unlike Apple, we care about the developers,” tone.

It focused on how Microsoft’s certification process was clear, consistent, and all about helping developers make money and hone their creativity.

Certification should normally take about 10 business days initially and you can always check on your application during the process through our Developer Dashboard. To better market your app, you can provide us with all the product information and promotional materials you’d like us to use to describe and showcase your application for the more than 30 million Windows Mobile devices out there.

If we go through the certification process and your application doesn’t pass one or more of the tests or checks, we’ll give you a detailed report explaining which test and why. All of the tests and checks we run align with the tools and criteria we’ve shared, so there shouldn’t be too many surprises.

To push developers to design for its marketplace, Microsoft also announced the “Race to Market” contest where four winners will get a Microsoft Surface table. The apps will be judged on the following criteria: Most downloaded, most valuable, most useful, and most playful.

