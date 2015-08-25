Here's a look at the Windows 95 launch 20 years ago today

Jeff Vinnick, Reuters Jay Leno helped Bill Gates introduce Windows 95.

It was 20 years ago Monday that Bill Gates stood in front of a crowd at Microsoft’s Redmond, Washington headquarters and unveiled Windows 95.

The iconic operating system introduced the world to the Start button, which would become a fixture on Windows operating systems until the introduction of Windows 8 in 2012. (Microsoft brought back the Start button this year with Windows 10).

Microsoft spent an estimated $US150 million on marketing the operating system at the time, which The New York Times’ Stuart Elliot said was as much as “Pepsico Inc. spends in a year to advertise Pizza Hut or Taco Bell and 50 per cent more than the Philip Morris Companies spends annually to advertise the nation’s best-selling cigarette, Marlboro.”

The company also hired comedian Jay Leno, who at the time was the host of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” to help introduce Windows 95.

Check out some highlights of the launch 20 years ago:

