Leaked Windows 9 Screenshots Might Be Our Best Look Yet At The New Start Menu And Desktop

A new set of leaked screenshots might provide a brief look at what we can expect from the next major version of Windows, presumably called Windows 9.

The screenshots, which were published by German websites WinFuture and ComputerBase (via The Verge), show a handful of features including the rumoured mini Start menu and virtual desktops functionality.

The Verge says it’s confirmed the screenshots are authentic, but that they show an extremely early version of the software that isn’t final.

The images reportedly show what Microsoft may be calling the Technical Preview of Windows 9, which is likely an unfinished version designed to give developers and users a taste of what to expect. This Technical Preview is expected to roll out in October, although Microsoft hasn’t confirmed any information about its future Windows updates.

Here’s what the new mini Start menu might look like. Notice the Live Tile shortcuts present alongside the standard menu options.

It also looks like Microsoft’s “Metro”-style apps will be able to run in separate windows on the desktop, as shown in this screenshot of the Windows Store.

There seems to be some minor changes to the bottom taskbar as well. A new search icon can be seen next to the Windows key just under what appears to be the virtual desktops feature we’ve heard about for Windows 9.

Windows 9 isn’t expected to come out until 2015, and early rumours suggest it will clean up a lot of the issues and complaints surrounding Windows 8. Be sure to check out WinFuture for its full gallery of screenshots.

