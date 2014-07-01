FIRST LOOK: Windows 9 'Threshold' Will Bring Back The Default Start Menu

Details are emerging about Windows 9, and it sounds like the fan-favourite Start Menu will be back in the limelight for the upcoming release.

Windows 9, also known as Windows “Threshold,” will reportedly move aside some of its colourful tiles from Windows 8 to make way for the traditional Start Menu, according to ZDNet.

Many Windows users are happy with the traditional style of Windows 7, which has led to less than stellar adoption numbers for Windows 8 and its large colourful app tiles.

Microsoft is reportedly looking to change this, which could mean Windows 9 will appeal to those that prefer the traditional design aesthetic of Windows 7.

Microsoft’s answer is being called the “Mini-Start Menu,” which appears similar to past Windows start menus but also gives users a flavour of the tiled “metro style” associated with Windows 8.

Windows 9 will also arrive in different forms for different types of hardware devices.

For phones and tablets where app tiles make sense for touch input, Windows 9 will default to this layout. For desktop and laptop users, Windows 9 will automatically default to a traditional layout akin to Windows 7, with the added Mini-Start Menu.

Hybrid devices, such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablet, will reportedly boot a desktop-style layout if it senses a keyboard attached, otherwise defaulting to the touch-oriented app tiles.

Microsoft isn’t done updating Windows 8, but Windows 9 Threshold will reportedly launch around spring 2015, with a public preview arriving this fall.

