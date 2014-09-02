Microsoft Just Accidentally Revealed The Next Version Of Windows Is Coming Soon

The Verge A mockup image posted by Microsoft China

Microsoft’s Chinese division may have accidentally revealed the next major update to Windows over social media, suggesting its launch is right around the corner.

Microsoft China may have outted te company’s plans in a post on Chinese social network Weibo by asking the following: “Microsoft’s latest OS Windows 9 is coming soon, do you think the Start menu at the left bottom will make a comeback?”

The company also posted an image with what appears to be Windows tiles arranged to form the number nine, along with the question. Microsoft later confirmed to The Verge that this image is simply a mockup, meaning it has nothing to do with what Windows 9 will look like.

The Weibo post was removed quickly, but Chinese website Cnbeta captured a screenshot before Microsoft took it down, as The Verge first spotted.

We expect to learn more about what the next iteration of Windows will entail later this month. Microsoft is said to be preparing a press event for Sept. 30, where it will presumably unveil a Technology Preview of the upcoming operating system. It’s unclear exactly what a Technology Preview includes, but it will likely provide a glimpse at upcoming Windows features such as the mini Start menu.

From what we’ve heard about Windows 9, it seems like Microsoft is making some significant design changes to make its mobile-friendly OS more palatable for traditional PC users.

Mary J. Foley of ZDNet, who has an excellent track record when it comes to reporting Microsoft news, reported that Microsoft will remove the Charms sidebar from Windows for its next release. Users may also be able to open “Metro”-style apps in separate windows on the desktop as well.

