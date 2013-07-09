The New Version Of Windows 8 That Fixes A Bunch Of Problems Will Be Finished In August

Microsoft announced today that its free Windows 8 update, Windows 8.1, will be available to PC manufacturers in August.



That means you’ll start seeing new computers shipping with Windows 8.1 in time for the holidays.

Current Windows 8 users will get 8.1 as a free download.

Windows 8.1 will offer numerous improvements including a re-introduced classic “Start” button for fans of Windows 7, hands-free mode for touchless gestures, and even native support for 3D printing.

The update also includes an updated Snap feature, which allows for up to four apps to run at the same time in a split screen, as well as a host of other developer-friendly additions.

Those anxious to try out a pre-release version of Windows 8.1 can download and try out Windows 8.1 Preview today.

