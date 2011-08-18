Windows 8 Will Have An App Store And A "Human Interaction Platform"

Photo: AP

Microsoft’s Windows chief Steve Sinofsky said he was ready to start talking about Windows 8 on Monday, and today he followed up on his promise by listing the feature teams who are working on the next version of Microsoft’s flagship product.



The most interesting part: there is an App Store team.

This is the first official confirmation that Windows 8 will in fact have an app store like recent versions of Mac OSX. Screenshots of an app store leaked in April, but now we know for sure.

This isn’t a new concept for Microsoft — Windows Vista had an app store called the Windows Marketplace, but it never got much traction. But Microsoft will probably be accused of imitating Apple — especially if the app store is actually called the Windows App Store.

Earlier this year, Microsoft tried to stop Apple from trademarking the term App Store, saying it was too generic.

Most of the other teams are working in areas that have been in Windows for a long time, but a couple other team names stand out:

In Control Of Your PC. This could be some new control interface like voice command, or perhaps a security feature.

Human Interaction Platform. Sounds like Kinect for controlling Windows.

User-Centered Experience, which sounds like the latest take on personalizing Windows based on the user’s sign in credentials.

Here’s the full list:

App Compatibility and Device Compatibility

App Store

Applications and Media Experience

App Experience

Core Experience Evolved

Device Connectivity

Devices & Networking Experience

Ecosystem Fundamentals

Engineer Desktop

Engineering System

Enterprise Networking

Global Experience

Graphics Platform

Hardware Developer Experience

Human Interaction Platform

Hyper-V

In Control of Your PC

Kernel Platform

Licensing and Deployment

Media Platform

Networking Core

Performance

Presentation and Composition

Reliability, Security, and Privacy

Runtime Experience

Search, View, and Command

Security & Identity

Storage & Files Systems

Sustained Engineering

Telemetry

User-Centered Experience

Windows Online

Windows Update

Wireless and Networking services

XAML

