Windows 8 Will Have An App Store And A "Human Interaction Platform"

Microsoft’s Windows chief Steve Sinofsky said he was ready to start talking about Windows 8 on Monday, and today he followed up on his promise by listing the feature teams who are working on the next version of Microsoft’s flagship product.
The most interesting part: there is an App Store team.
This is the first official confirmation that Windows 8 will in fact have an app store like recent versions of Mac OSX. Screenshots of an app store leaked in April, but now we know for sure.
This isn’t a new concept for Microsoft — Windows Vista had an app store called the Windows Marketplace, but it never got much traction. But Microsoft will probably be accused of imitating Apple — especially if the app store is actually called the Windows App Store.
Earlier this year, Microsoft tried to stop Apple from trademarking the term App Store, saying it was too generic.
Most of the other teams are working in areas that have been in Windows for a long time, but a couple other team names stand out:
- In Control Of Your PC. This could be some new control interface like voice command, or perhaps a security feature.
- Human Interaction Platform. Sounds like Kinect for controlling Windows.
- User-Centered Experience, which sounds like the latest take on personalizing Windows based on the user’s sign in credentials.
Here’s the full list:
- App Compatibility and Device Compatibility
- App Store
- Applications and Media Experience
- App Experience
- Core Experience Evolved
- Device Connectivity
- Devices & Networking Experience
- Ecosystem Fundamentals
- Engineer Desktop
- Engineering System
- Enterprise Networking
- Global Experience
- Graphics Platform
- Hardware Developer Experience
- Human Interaction Platform
- Hyper-V
- In Control of Your PC
- Kernel Platform
- Licensing and Deployment
- Media Platform
- Networking Core
- Performance
- Presentation and Composition
- Reliability, Security, and Privacy
- Runtime Experience
- Search, View, and Command
- Security & Identity
- Storage & Files Systems
- Sustained Engineering
- Telemetry
- User-Centered Experience
- Windows Online
- Windows Update
- Wireless and Networking services
- XAML
