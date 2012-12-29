Here's A Ridiculously Good Deal On A Windows 8 Laptop From Vizio

Photo: Amazon

The Microsoft Store is selling a 15.6-inch Vizio laptop for $799.99. The same laptop is more than $1,000 on Amazon.This is an incredible deal because the Vizio’s screen supports a 1080p resolution. But the real kicker is the state-of-the-art processor and 256 GB solid-state drive.



Solid-state drives are still pretty expensive, so getting one in a computer of this quality is an amazing value.

Besides solid-state hard drives and HD resolutions the laptop’s battery lasts seven hours and you can play around with Windows 8, Microsoft’s latest operating system.

To find out more about the computer head over to the Microsoft Store.

Thanks for spotting this great deal, Dealzmodo.

