Microsoft Is Planning A Major Update To Windows 8 That Improves All Its Previous Shortcomings

A leaked version of an update to Microsoft’s Windows 8, code-named “Windows Blue,” has surfaced.



The Verge first alerted us to the update.

Microsoft is working to improve Windows 8’s shortcomings. The update includes smaller tile arrangements, a larger Start Screen desktop tile, and more room for personalisation.

Besides improving visual cues, Windows Blue has more touch-friendly settings.

Windows Blue isn’t a brand new operating system. But it’s a huge makeover for Windows 8, which was released late last year to criticism that it was confusing.

Here’s a video showing off the changes:

Here’s more information about upcoming changes from The Verge:

Microsoft is building in additional Snap Views into Windows Blue, allowing users to place apps side-by-side in the Windows 8 view. The new 50 / 50 view is similar to the desktop mode snapping, but Microsoft also supports up to 4 snapped apps alongside each other. New alarm, sound recorder, and calculator Windows 8 -style apps will also take advantage of these new views, but we understand developers will be able to update their apps to support the additional Snap Views alongside other API changes and additions. The new Snap Views also allow users to use Windows 8-style applications across multiple monitors.

Windows 8 hasn’t had the consumer success that Microsoft hoped for. It’s been plagued with poor sales.

A full release of Windows Blue is expected later this year but a public preview may be available within the next few months.

