TODAY: Will Windows 8 Blow Everyone Away Like They Say It Will?

Windows 8 start screen” />Microsoft is getting ready to show off Windows 8 at its Build developer’s conference, starting September 13.Over the last few months, we’ve seen a few demos of Windows 8, including a fancy interface for tablets.



Windows 8 will have two personalities: One will be similar to the desktop version of Windows 7. The other will be a tablet skin that looks a lot like the Windows Phone interface.

Beyond that, there are a lot of other hints as to what we’ll get when Windows 8 finally arrives next year.

