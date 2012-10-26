Windows 8: The Thing I love And The Thing I Hate

It has been a long time coming, but Microsoft’s omnipresent operating system is getting a major lick of paint and rolling out to the masses on October 26. That’s tomorrow, in case you didn’t realise.



However, Windows 8 has already been available in various pre-launch guises, with the Developer Preview version rolling out in September last year, followed by the Consumer Preview (February 2012), and Release Preview (May 2012). Then, on August 1, Windows 8 was released to manufacturing (RTM), with all the major creases ironed out. In theory, at least.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.