Windows 8: The PC Goes Post-PC

Way back in 1985, Microsoft launched Windows 1.0, the first version of its Mac-like software for PCs. In 2009, it introduced Windows 7, the current edition. Thanks to 24 years’ worth of astounding advances in computing technology, the two products are worlds apart in look, feel and functionality.



And yet, at their core, they’re also surprisingly similar. They’ve both got windows, menus, and dialog boxes. Both are designed to be operated with a keyboard and a mouse. Every change that came along between 1985 and 2009 was evolutionary, not revolutionary.

Click here to continue reading at TIME…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.