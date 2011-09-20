Windows 8 Tablets Are Selling For Thousands On eBay

Photo: eBay

We were a bit sad when all those lucky developers at last week’s BUILD conference got a fancy new Windows 8 tablet to play with.Now we wish we had a few extra grand to buy one from eBay. WinRumors found at least two auctions for the Windows 8 tablet. And they’re selling for upwards of $4,000 so far.



You can check out the auctions here and here. If you have some extra cash to burn and want to try Windows 8 for yourself, give the auction a shot.

Don’t Miss: Everything you need to know from our hands-on tour of Windows 8 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.