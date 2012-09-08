Check Out Some Of The Best Windows 8 PCs And Tablets You'll Be Able To Buy Soon

Photo: Toshiba

This week we got a good look at the future of Windows Phone 8 software, with the unveiling of Nokia’s new flagship devices, the Lumia 920 and Lumia 820.Once they’re released later this fall, Windows Phone 8 will work in sync with Microsoft’s next operating system for PCs, Windows 8. It’ll be similar to the way Apple’s iPhones, iPads, and Macs now work together.



Over the last week or so, almost every major PC manufacturer announced new PC hardware that will work with Windows 8. And due to Windows 8’s unique touch-based interface, we’re seeing a bunch of funky designs that try to bring a tablet-like feel to traditional laptops and desktops.

Here’s a look at some of the best devices you can look forward to in the coming months.

Microsoft Surface RT & Pro Versions The Surface marks Microsoft's first foray into hardware manufacturing accompanied by its own software. The Surface RT, the first tablet to be released, features a NVIDIA Tegra-based ARM processor, weighs 1.5 pounds, measures 9.3 mm thick, and has a 10.6 inch HD touch screen. External ports include: microSD, USB 2.0, and a Micro HD video port. The RT also features either 32GB or 64GB of storage. It's important to note that the RT model of the Surface won't run the full version of Windows 8. Instead, it'll run Windows RT, a version of the software designed only for tablets and touchscreen devices. It won't be able to run traditional Windows desktop apps, only apps found in Microsoft's app store. At some point after the launch of the RT -- likely in early 2013 -- Microsoft will launch the Surface Pro. The Surface Pro will run Windows 8, meaning you'll be able to run classic Windows desktop apps. Think of the Surface Pro as a laptop's guts crammed into a tablet. Available: We can expect the Surface RT to launch October 26 with Windows 8. Microsoft has not announced pricing for either device. Asus Vivo Tablets (formerly the Asus 600 & 810) Asus will release two Windows 8 tablets this fall, the Vivo Tab and Vivo RT. The difference between the two is that the Vivo RT is an ARM-based tablet running Windows RT. The RT is marketed towards tablet consumers while the Vivo tab is an Intel-powered model with a full version of Windows 8 installed. The Vivo RT will feature: 10.1-inch multi-touch IPS display (1366 x 768 resolution), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, 12-core GPU, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The Vivo Tab features a next-generation Intel Atom processor, 11.6-inch IPS display (1366×768 resolution), and a full version of Windows 8. The rest of the features will be the same as the RT except it will have 64 GB of storage. Available: Late October Pricing: Asus has not released pricing for its Windows 8 tablets yet. Toshiba Satellite U925t Toshiba is set to release several Ultrabooks that use Windows 8: The Satellite U925t is a funky tablet laptop hybrid. The keyboard actually slides out and can also be used to prop up the screen. Specs: 12.5-inch diagonal HD capacitive touchscreen display with IPS technology, front HD web cam and rear 3MP web cam with auto-focus. The slider tablet weighs 3.2 pounds, uses a 3rd generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Rapid Start, has a 128GB solid state drive, Bluetooth v4.0, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and HDMI port. Price: No pricing is available yet Available: October 26 Toshiba Satellite U845W Ultrabook The Satellite U845W is the first Toshiba laptop with an ultra-wide 21:9 cinematic display. (This device is already available running Windows 7, but you'll be able to upgrade to Windows 8. If you buy it after October 26, it'll have Windows 8 preinstalled). The Satellite features a 14.4-inch diagonal HD TruBrite display, 3rd generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with Intel Rapid Start, 500GB hard drive with 32GB Solid State Drive (SSD) cache or 256GB SSD, and 6GB of memory. The laptop weighs in at 3.5 pounds if equipped with the SSD or 3.7 pounds with a traditional hard drive. Harman/Kardon stereo speakers are standard, and the computer is obviously optimised for Windows 8. 3 USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and 1.3MP Webcam with Mic round out the rest. Price: $1349.99 (with the solid state hard drive) HP ENVY x2 The HP ENVY x2 combines a traditional laptop experience with the functionality of a notebook. It's a tablet that comes a keyboard dock so the device doubles a traditional laptop. The Envy x2 weighs 3.1 pounds, features an 11.6-inch IPS touch screen, HD web cam on the front and an 8-megapixel camera on the back, and Beats Audio. One of the ENVY's killer features is Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, which lets you share information with other nearby devices. Price: No pricing is available yet Available: The ENVY x2 should be available sometime this holiday season. HP SpectreXT TouchSmart Ultrabook The SpectreXT features a 15.6-inch multitouch full HD IPS display. The computer is made of all-metal, uses a glass touchpad, tilted speakers with Beats Audio, and Intel Thunderbolt technology. Price: Starting at 999.99 Available: The SpectreXT is available now but is optimised for Windows 8, which will arrive at the end of October. HP ENVY TouchSmart Ultrabook 4 The HP ENVY TouchSmart is a touchscreen Ultrabook. The TouchSmart features a metal design, 14-inch HD touchscreen display, and is only 23mm thin. The TouchSmart weighs in at 4.77 pounds, has a backlit keyboard for typing in the dark, and a 8 hour battery to keep you going all day. This thing is also powerful, if you choose, the TouchSmart can include an optional AMD graphics card with 2 GB of graphics memory. Price: No pricing is available yet Available: Late October Samsung Series 5 and 7 Slate The Samsung series of devices combines a tablet with an option keyboard dock. The Series 5 slate features an 11.6-inch display with 1366x768 resolution and weighs in at 1.65 pounds. This model is powered by a Intel Atom processor. The Series 5 also sports 2GB of memory, up to a 64GB hard drive, and Bluetooth 4.0. Price: $649, $749 (with keyboard dock) The Series 7 upgrades the specs and boasts a higher screen resolution. The same 11.6-inch screen is packed with 1920×1080 pixels. The Series 7 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and has 4 GB of memory. To top everything off the Series 7 boasts a 128 GB solid state hard drive. No pricing is available yet for the Series 7. Available: October 26 Samsung Series 7 All In One Desktop (27-inch & 23-inch) Both the 27-inch and 23.6-inch Samsung all in one desktops feature a 1920x1080 screen resolution and a multi-touch screen. They will come pre-loaded with Windows 8. The 27-inch features a Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1 TB hard drive. The 27-inch starts at $1699. The 23-inch features an Intel Core i5 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 1 TB hard drive. The smaller all in one starts at $1099 Available: October 26 Samsung Series 5 All in One Desktop (21-inch) The Series 5 all in one is Samsung's more affordable desktop computer. It still has a multi-touch screen but is a bit smaller at 21.5-inches. The Series 5 will feature a Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500 GB hard drive. Price: $749 Available: October 26 Toshiba LX835 All-in-One PC The Toshiba LX835 is a 23-inch, all-in-one desktop. The 1080p HD touch screen supports a resolution of 1920x1080. Toshiba made this screen to support up to 10 points of touch, which matches a requirement for Windows 8. The LX835 features a slot-loading Blu-ray drive, HDMI input, and third-generation Intel Core processors. The desktop can be loaded with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 3TB hard drives, and built-in Onkyo speakers with SRS premium sound. A wireless keyboard and mouse use a hidden micro-USB receiver. Price: Starting at 779.99 Available: Now Dell Latitude 10 Tablet The Latitude 10 tablet will feature a 10.1-inch HD touch screen display. Weighing in at 1.6 pounds the tablet will feature Intel's next-generation dual-core Atom processor, and will get six to eight hours of battery life. The battery on the Latitude 10 can be swapped for a larger size, which increases potential battery time to 12 hours. The Latitude will support up to 128GB SSD storage and 2GB of memory. A 2.0 megapixel front-facing camera, and 8.0 megapixel rear facing-camera round out the features. Price: No pricing is available yet Available: Q4 2012 Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga The IdeaPad Yoga will launch some time this fall and Lenovo says this is a laptop first and tablet second. The keyboard portion flips over, turning the device into a tablet. The IdeaPad will weighs in at about 3.3 pounds, features an IPS display with a 1600x900 resolution, next-generation Intel Ivy Bridge process, and an 8-hour battery Price: Around $1,000 Available: Around the launch of Windows 8, October 26 MSI Slider Hybrid Tablet Besides sporting a sliding keyboard the MSI Slider hybrid tablet features and 11.6-inch touchscreen, a low voltage Intel Ivy Bridge processor, 4GB of RAM, Bluetooth 4.0, an HDMI port, and USB 3.0. Consumers will have the choice of a 500 GB traditional hard drive or a 64 GB solid state drive. Price: No official pricing yet, but should cost around $899. Available: Sometime in late October. Sony Vaio Duo Slider The Vaio Duo Slider is an 11-inch tablet-Ultrabook combo that will run Windows 8. The Vaio keyboard slides up and props the screen at an angle revealing the keyboard. Storage options include either a 128GB or 256GB SSD and the screen is a 1080p widescreen display. The Slider will also be powerful letting you choose between Intel i3, i5, or i7 processors. Price: No pricing is available yet Available: Q4 2012 (no specific date) Sony Vaio Tap 20 Table-top PC The Vaio Tap 20 is a 20-inch 1600 x 900 resolution tablet-desktop fusion. This monster weighs in at 11 pounds, and Sony is branding it as a device you leave on the coffee table or desk, not one you bring with you on the go. Users can choose either a Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Storage can go all the way up to 1TB. Price: No pricing is available yet Available: Later this year

