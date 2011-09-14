We Just Got To See Microsoft's Big Windows 8 Tablet Gamble -- Now You Can Too

Photo: Screenshot

Windows fully unleashed Windows 8 today, showing off the latest features to developers at its annual Build conference in Anaheim, California.(For all the updates from the event, check out our live blog.)



While Windows 8 will run just fine and dandy on a desktop PC, it’s the “Metro” tablet interface everyone is excited about.

While it’s too early to judge, we are glad that Microsoft took the bold step and tried something completely new. This isn’t an iOS or Android clone.

This is unique.

We watched the full demo and picked the best stuff in Windows 8 right here.

