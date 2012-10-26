Windows 8 Is Coming—Is Your Computer Ready?

Photo: The Verge

Microsoft’s Windows 8 operating system comes out tomorrow.If you want to upgrade, make sure your computer can meet or beat the requirements below:



1 GHz processor

1 GB RAM for a 32-bit system or 2 GB RAM for a 64-bit system

16 GB available hard disk space for a 32-bit system or 20 GB for a 64-bit system

DirectX 9

How are you supposed to find out this information? If you’re a technical whiz or you kept the manuals from when you bought your machine, you can look it up. But a much easier way is to download Microsoft’s Windows Upgrade Assistant software.

