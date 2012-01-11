33 Big And Beautiful New Screenshots Of Windows 8 In Action

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Windows 8 is really coming along nicely.Last time we had our hands on Windows 8 was the “developer preview” Microsoft offered a few months ago, which was beautiful but pretty bare bones.



Today, we got a glimpse at a much more finished and polished version of Microsoft’s next operating system. Microsoft offered a 15-minute tour of the best new stuff, which will be available in late February as another public developer preview.

Here are our favourite parts of the new Windows 8.

