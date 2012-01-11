33 Big And Beautiful New Screenshots Of Windows 8 In Action

Ellis Hamburger
windows 8 main ss pic

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Windows 8 is really coming along nicely.Last time we had our hands on Windows 8 was the “developer preview” Microsoft offered a few months ago, which was beautiful but pretty bare bones.

Today, we got a glimpse at a much more finished and polished version of Microsoft’s next operating system. Microsoft offered a 15-minute tour of the best new stuff, which will be available in late February as another public developer preview.

Here are our favourite parts of the new Windows 8.

The next show starts in 3 minutes!

Here's the new Windows 8 lock screen, this time complete with notification symbols that tell you about unread emails, chats, and reminders.

The Microsoft engineer swiped up on this tablet to reveal...

...the Windows 8 home screen, which has become much more colourful since we last saw it. Look at all those apps!

First off, we got a look at the new App Store.

Each app has its own page where you can download and try out the app.

Cut The Rope was silky smooth when played on the Windows 8 tablet.

Another beautiful app was built by Ebay. The tiles refresh to populate items you're watching, bidding on, etc.

Tap and hold an app (like the eBay app) to move it around. Also, note the Friends tiles, which we'll bet works like the People Hub in Windows Phone.

Windows 7 apps work flawlessly inside Windows 8.

Here's what your Videos folder looks like.

Here's how the multitasking menu looks.

Here's how you might watch a video while you're editing a PowerPoint presentation. Looks kind of awkward, but it works.

Say goodbye to Control Panel. Here's the new Settings menu.

Need more settings? There's also this screen.

Everything is laid out logically.

Here's the new file picker. Windows Explorer for the 21st century.

Here's how you'd search for another kind of file within the File Picker.

You can pull up the Search bar at any time.

Pick a category and narrow your search.

Within the File Picker, you can hop out directly into an app to share something.

The on-screen keyboard looks fresh, and can be resized (like on an iPad) so you only need your thumbs.

The new Internet Explorer is designed to take up your entire screen.

Drag in from the top of your screen to access your tabs and a URL bar.

Pinching to zoom was super fluid, and fonts rendered perfectly, even when zoomed in.

This app is called FriendFeed.

The Stocks app is back, and still looks pretty nice.

And last but not least, apps that you've opened do not use any processing power unless they're in the foreground. Apps still take up RAM, however.

Now check out...

HANDS ON: Nokia's Gorgeous Lumia 900, Microsoft's Only Chance To Beat The iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.