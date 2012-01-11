33 Big And Beautiful New Screenshots Of Windows 8 In Action

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Windows 8 is really coming along nicely.Last time we had our hands on Windows 8 was the “developer preview” Microsoft offered a few months ago, which was beautiful but pretty bare bones.
Today, we got a glimpse at a much more finished and polished version of Microsoft’s next operating system. Microsoft offered a 15-minute tour of the best new stuff, which will be available in late February as another public developer preview.
Here are our favourite parts of the new Windows 8.
Here's the new Windows 8 lock screen, this time complete with notification symbols that tell you about unread emails, chats, and reminders.
...the Windows 8 home screen, which has become much more colourful since we last saw it. Look at all those apps!
Another beautiful app was built by Ebay. The tiles refresh to populate items you're watching, bidding on, etc.
Tap and hold an app (like the eBay app) to move it around. Also, note the Friends tiles, which we'll bet works like the People Hub in Windows Phone.
Here's how you might watch a video while you're editing a PowerPoint presentation. Looks kind of awkward, but it works.
The on-screen keyboard looks fresh, and can be resized (like on an iPad) so you only need your thumbs.
And last but not least, apps that you've opened do not use any processing power unless they're in the foreground. Apps still take up RAM, however.
