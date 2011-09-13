Check Out These New Windows 8 Screenshots

We found the following screenshots of Windows 8 floating around Reddit this morning thanks to a Redditor named Ibocenne. It looks like a flashy design and we’re excited to give it a try.
We also have a leaked photo of the Samsung Windows 8 tablet that developers will get at Build today.
And don’t miss everything else we know about Windows 8 right here.
Here’s the lock screen:
Photo: Ibocenne
The start screen will be your home base of sorts:
Photo: Ibocenne
Here’s what it will look like running Visual Studio Express 11:
Photo: Ibocenne
And the performance tab of your task manager (isn’t this about due for a big redesign?):
Photo: Ibocenne
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.