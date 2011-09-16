Don't Listen To The Critics, Windows 8 Changes Everything [HANDS ON]

Windows 8 is a stunner, bringing the focus back to the consumer.

At Microsoft’s Build Conference in Anaheim this week, it announced the next version of Microsoft Windows, codenamed Windows 8.Windows 8 is a completely revamped operating system built for both tablets and traditional computers.



The new tablet interface takes the windows out of Windows, turning the entire notion of “PC” into something new.

Click here to take a full walkthrough of Windows 8 >

There are no open apps to keep track of, and no resource management to worry about.

The test version of Windows 8 is lightning fast, and leaves most settings behind the scenes (the way iOS does).

In a shocking move, Microsoft offered up a plug-and-play “Developer Preview” of Windows 8 to the entire world. We downloaded and installed it on our old Dell Vostro laptop, and it’s very snappy. (Even though there’s a year or more left until it launches).

The tablet interface is designed for touch input, but a mouse works OK as well (with the help of some handy keyboard shortcuts). Like Apple, Microsoft is making a transition to gesture-based trackpads and devices.

Take our full walkthrough of Windows 8 in all its half-baked yet extraordinary glory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.