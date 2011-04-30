Here Are 10 Amazing Windows 8 rumours That Make Apple Nervous

Photo: Geeksmack
It could be almost a year before we finally get our hands on Windows 8.In the meantime, early release versions of the operating system have been seeded to developers, and a ton of hidden feature have been discovered in the code.
While a lot of these aren’t confirmed, it seems like Microsoft is turning Windows 8 into an OS on the go.
Not only will it be compatible with tablets, but it will also let you load Windows on an external drive and take it with you. You’ll even be able to create an online ID and access your Windows settings, apps, and bookmarks from any computer.
We took a look at the best and latest rumours about Windows 8. Check out our favourites below.
The most anticipated semi-rumoured feature of Windows 8 will be its ability to run on tablets. This will bring the full Windows experience on the go, and the OS will be packed with touch-friendly features.
Microsoft may finally replace the dreaded 'Blue Screen Of Death.' Early versions of Windows 8 show a black screen whenever your computer crashes and needs a restart instead. It's still unclear whether or not that will make it into the final release though.
Although leaked screenshots have been proven to be fake, it's likely that Windows 8 will have an app store similar to the one on Mac OS X.
Windows 8 centre says there's evidence of a touch-based log in system, similar to the ones you see on some Android phones. Instead of typing in a password to log in, you have to draw a predetermined figure on you screen. This will work well if Windows 8 comes to tablets too.
In addition to touch-based passwords, Windows 8 may have facial recognition. This would allow you to log in using your computer or laptop's web cam.
Electronista reports that you may be able to load Windows 8 to a 16 GB+ external drive (including USB drives) and take your work with you. Imagine loading your personalised version of Windows on any computer you use. Very cool.
Those of you who use Office 2007 or later will recognise this. Windows Explorer may have a similar toolbar for navigating your computer's apps and files.
Is this the new Windows 8 login screen? This leaked screenshot takes a lot of visual cues from the Windows Phone 7 OS, and is a huge jump forward in design from Windows 7's login screen. The shot was first uncovered by GeekSmack.
WinRumors has discovered a possible new Task Manager in Windows 8 that will make it easier to determine which apps and processes are using up your computer's memory and processing power. This will help you close the programs causing the most strain on your computer and preserve battery life in laptops.
It's not entirely clear how this feature will work, but the basic idea is that Windows 8 will let you create an online ID that stores all your settings, app preferences, and favourite websites in the cloud. You can then log in to any Windows 8 machine and have your settings ready to go.
