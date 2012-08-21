Here's How Much Windows 8 Will Cost You

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Windows 8 Pro, one of the four editions of Microsoft’s upcoming PC operating system, will cost $199.99, reports The Verge.Additionally, the Windows 8 upgrade from Windows 7 will cost $69.99.



Windows 8 Pro will be the top-of-the-line version of the operating system for consumers. (There’s also an Enterprise edition for businesses.) It has the same hardware requirements as Windows 7, so you won’t have a problem making the upgrade.

These are promotional prices that will expire on January 31 next year. After that, the upgrade will be $99, but the full price of Windows 8 Pro is still a mystery.

Windows 8 will launch on October 26.

