Microsoft Is Jacking Up The Price Of Windows 8 Upgrades

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Microsoft announced today that it’s ending the introductory price of Windows 8 upgrades.Here are the new prices as listed by Microsoft for each version of the operating system.



They go into effect on Feb. 1:

The Windows 8 Pro upgrade edition will be available online and at retail for $199.99 MSRP (U.S.).

The Windows 8 upgrade edition will be available online and at retail for $119.99 MSRP (U.S.).

The Windows 8 Pro Pack will cost $99.99 MSRP (U.S.).

The Windows 8 Media centre Pack will cost $9.99 MSRP (U.S.).

How does that compare to what Windows 8 costs now?

You can get Windows 8 Pro for $40. If you bought (or plan to buy) a Windows 7 PC between June 2, 2012 and Jan. 31, it’ll cost you $15 to upgrade to Windows 8.

Some quick advice:

If you’re using a Windows 7 machine, you may not want to upgrade to Windows 8. Windows 8 is designed for devices with touchscreens, and many people find the interface tricky to use on regular laptops and desktops.

