Microsoft Is Still Working On Ways To Make Windows 8 Less Annoying

Microsoft has a Windows 8 update in the works that could solve another gripe users have with the hybrid desktop/tablet operating system.

According to leaked screenshots of the forthcoming Windows 8 update by Russian leaker WZor (which we first spotted on The Verge), you’ll soon be able to “pin” your favourite apps to the taskbar in desktop mode, making them easier to launch.

Right now, Windows 8 operates in two worlds. There’s the desktop mode that looks like the regular Windows interface that you’re probably used to. Then there’s the “modern” mode, which is designed for touchscreen devices like tablets and hybrid two-in-one machines. If you want to access Windows 8 apps, you can only do so in modern mode, which isn’t a great experience on regular desktop computers. The forthcoming Windows 8 update will let you add apps to the taskbar in desktop mode for easier access.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is reportedly working on a major update to Windows called Windows 9 that will launch in 2015. That update will supposedly fix many of the problems users have with Windows 8.

Here’s a screenshot of the upcoming Windows 8 update. You can see that there’s a “modern” Windows 8 app pinned to the taskbar in desktop mode:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.