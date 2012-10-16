Walmart Jumped The Gun And Is Selling Microsoft's New Version Of Windows Already

Photo: The Verge

We’re two weeks away from Microsoft’s Windows 8 launch, scheduled for Oct. 26, but it seems at least one Walmart store got ahead of itself and placed the software on store shelves.Today The Verge received a tip from one of its readers showing boxed copies of Windows 8 Pro, a high-end consumer version of its popular PC operating system, on Walmart store shelves.



The reader spoke with employees and was informed that the software was available for purchase and that “the store just wasn’t fully promoting them yet — despite being on display fully.”

Last week the box art for Microsoft’s newest operating system was released along with pre-order pricing and availability.

If your local Walmart doesn’t have Windows 8 available for purchase, MaximumPC is reporting that Best Buy stores are already displaying Windows 8 PCs.

These are demo machines, not units available for purchase, but if you want to get an idea of what Windows 8 is like, you can play around with them.

