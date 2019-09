Microsoft’s new operating system, Windows 8, is designed for all kinds of touchscreen devices.



One of the coolest features of Windows 8 is that it lets you run two apps at the same time in a split screen. Watch the video below to find out how to do it.

Produced by Robert Libetti

