If The Microsoft Era Is Over For Good, It Will Be Because You Hate The Product In These Leaked Ads

A series of leaked Windows 8 ads have popped up on TechIT, and they give us a firsthand look at some cool features in Windows 8.



Windows 8 is Microsoft’s new desktop operating system, coming out this fall. It’s not an overstatement to say the future of the company depends on this product.

So pay close attention to the ads.

They demonstrate the new OS’s abilities to switch apps simply by sliding your finger from left to right on the side of the screen, run apps side-by-side, turn your login screen’s picture into a password by sliding your finger between specific spots on it, and an in-app sharing feature.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

