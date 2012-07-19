Microsoft Will Launch Windows 8 On October 26

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Windows 8 will launch October 26, Microsoft announced today.The new operating system will be available for current Windows XP, Vista, or 7 users as an upgrade or for new users who buy a PC.



Windows 8 is a complete overhaul of Microsoft’s operating system, designed to run on tablets in addition to traditional desktops.

There will also be a tablet-only version of Windows 8 called Windows RT. RT will run on tablets powered by the same processors as the iPad. (Those tablets should cost about the same as the iPad too.)

In fact, Microsoft plans to release its own Windows RT tablet called Surface this fall. There’s no specific launch date for Surface, but we imagine it’ll launch on or around October 26.

