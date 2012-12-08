Windows 8 Is 'A Christmas Gift For Someone You Hate,' Says A Typically Anti-Apple Blogger

Photo: Flickr/Dell’s Official Flickr Page

According to Apple blogger John Gruber, Philip Greensup is so anti-Apple “that he gives credit for the desktop interface to the Xerox Alto, not the Mac.”And yet, Greensup has come out with a blog post that tears a hole into Microsoft’s latest effort, Windows 8, which he runs on a Dell.



He calls it: “a Christmas gift you give someone you hate.”

He asks: “Given how misguided the whole design of Windows 8 seems to be, why have tech journalists given it basically positive reviews?”

He answers: “My theory is that journalists love anything new, different, and complicated. Windows 8 is all of those things.”

Here is what he hates about it:

There’s no homebutton. “The closest thing to a full-time Home button in Windows 8 is the “windows” key on the keyboard (but the whole idea is that the keyboard is not always available/required).”

There’s no way to “right click” for options. “What is the best feature of Windows XP/Vista/7? Click right on an object to get a context-dependent menu of useful functions… The Windows 8 tablet interface lacks this interface standard.”

It’s very difficult to run one app in one window, another app in a window by its side. “Keep your old Windows 7 machine adjacent so that you can Google for “How to use Windows 8″ on the old computer and have the pages continuously visible.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.