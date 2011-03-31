Windows 8 Is Getting A Backup Feature That Copies Apple's Time Machine

Photo: Associated Press
Microsoft started giving Windows 8 to computer manufacturers this week, and some new features are already starting leak.The latest, discovered by TNW, is called History Vault, an automatic backup feature that seems to be a knockoff of Apple’s Time Machine.
Just like Time Machine, History Vault will backup several times per day and allow you to restore a file or your system from a previous date.
Add that to the list of features Microsoft has borrowed from Mac OS X. But for Windows users, it’s a welcome one.
