Windows 8 Is Getting A Backup Feature That Copies Apple's Time Machine

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft started giving Windows 8 to computer manufacturers this week, and some new features are already starting leak.The latest, discovered by TNW, is called History Vault, an automatic backup feature that seems to be a knockoff of Apple’s Time Machine.



Just like Time Machine, History Vault will backup several times per day and allow you to restore a file or your system from a previous date.

Add that to the list of features Microsoft has borrowed from Mac OS X. But for Windows users, it’s a welcome one.

Don’t Miss: All The New Features In Mac OS 10.7 Lion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.