Windows 8 Hasn't Restarted Growth In The PC Market Yet

Despite the introduction of Windows 8, the PC market continues to flag.



According to data compiled from IDC and Gartner, 90 million PCs were shipped in the fourth quarter, a 6 per cent decline from the same quarter a year prior.

There are several factors driving this trend:

The global economy is still frail, depressing consumer and business spending.

The upgrade cycle for business PCs has lengthened.

The introduction of the iPad in 2010 killed the market for netbooks, which had been driving PC sales growth.

Windows 8 was supposed to give the PC market a new jolt, and perhaps still might, but for now the PC market remains flat.

