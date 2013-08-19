Windows 8 Users That Hate Internet Explorer Will Soon Be Saved By Firefox

There’s good news for Windows 8 users frustrated with Internet Explorer.

Mozilla’s long awaited “Metro-style” version of the Firefox browser is scheduled to be ready by December 10, as spotted by TechnoBuffalo’s Jacob Kleinman based on notes about the project from Mozilla’s Wiki.

A developer version of the new browser, which will be retooled for touchscreens, should be ready in September. That means we could get the first glimpse of it very soon, maybe next month.

Windows 8 users who have the full version of Windows 8, not the Windows 8 RT version, can use Firefox today. But it only works on the “desktop” side of Windows, the side that emulates Windows 7.

A Metro version has been in the works for what seems like forever. Mozilla talked about it way back in October, 2012. It was supposed to be available in January.

Since then, Mozilla’s relationship with Microsoft has not been smooth. It accused Redmond of trying to block the development of third-party Metro-style browsers for Windows RT, the tablet OS that runs on ARM processors.

Still, Mozilla didn’t give up on the project entirely and hopefully the new browser will be here in December as planned.

