Here's A Quick Demo Showing How Windows 8 Will Let You Move Files Around

As part of its “Building Windows 8” series, Microsoft posted a video demo showing off Windows 8’s new file transfer feature.



If you’re copying multiple folders at the same time, Windows will let you view the progress of each in one window. You can also pause one transfer to speed up the other.

Check it out below.

