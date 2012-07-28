Here Are 8 Unannounced Features Coming To The Next Version Of Windows Phone

Photo: Screenshot
Microsoft is set to release Windows Phone 8, its new mobile operating system, this fall.The Verge got its hands on a Windows Phone 8 emulator, and they created a video to reveal cool features that went unannounced during the Windows Phone 8 product demo earlier this year.
We picked out the 8 most important new features coming to Windows Phone 8, but you can find a lot more on The Verge.
The new Data Sense feature lets you track your data use and set limits, helping you avoid those nasty overage fees from carriers
The photo album got a revamp as well -- you can select multiple photos for favoriting, deleting, and sharing
