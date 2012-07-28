Here Are 8 Unannounced Features Coming To The Next Version Of Windows Phone

Photo: Screenshot

Microsoft is set to release Windows Phone 8, its new mobile operating system, this fall.The Verge got its hands on a Windows Phone 8 emulator, and they created a video to reveal cool features that went unannounced during the Windows Phone 8 product demo earlier this year.



We picked out the 8 most important new features coming to Windows Phone 8, but you can find a lot more on The Verge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.